New COVID-19 Helpline Launched in Maine

There is a new COVID-19 vaccine helpline that now available for Mainers. It is there to help those having trouble signing up online or other legit problems. For example…someone who does not have internet access or trouble with the website will be facing a transportation issue or maybe a language barrier.

It is not a way to cut the line.

It is if there is a legit issue or barrier to getting through the signup process. The number is 1-888-445-4111.

The Maine CDC is also working on a registration website according to WABI. The Maine CDC is also working on a registration website for the COVID vaccine but they better hurry, it sure seems like Maine is getting the hang of this and new sites are now popping up around the state, and from what I read and hear are going fairly smoothly.

Right now there is a lot of information about the current clinics on this listing from Maine.gov and there seems like new ones are opening all over the state each week. Mainers 60 and older can sign up now, 50 and over as of April 1 (no joke), and on May 1 it will be open to all Maine adults.

If you want to just catch up on what Maine has been doing, what the current rules are for travel, or find out more the Maine CDC has dedicated part of their website to the subject.

If you are like me and like to get a little geeky and see the number and how Maine compares to other states and what is happening in the world I have two websites for you to check out. The first is also from the Maine CDC and you can see things by date, county, age, race, and nationally. The second is from a site called WorldMeters.info and lets you sort data in different ways. My choice is cases based on one million population. Very interesting stuff, my friends!