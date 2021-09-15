New Business! Neighborhood Books Opens in Presque Isle

The passion for reading is alive and well on Main Street in downtown Presque Isle with the opening of a new bookstore. Neighborhood Books Maine held a soft opening last weekend and are hosting a grand opening this weekend. I had the opportunity to browse the store ahead of the opening and I think everyone will enjoy what Neighborhood Books has to offer to everyone.

Laura Hale says that she has always had a dream to own a bookstore and to help fuel the passion for readers young and old alike. Her and her husband have two school-aged children and have they are now providing us with a local resource to books, puzzles, games, and other gift items. The store has a great setup which allows parents and children to browse books of their own interest, in the same store.

The store is located at 375 Main Street, but If they don't have the book you are looking for, Hale says that they can order your book online and have it directly shipped to your home. That is a very convinenant service and is a great way to get the items you want in time for the holidays. We have long needed a local bookstore for everyone to go find an adventure. Hale says there are plans down the road for after school activities, book clubs, and other activities for the community.

There are many advantages to getting your child into reading as soon as possible. Reading can have a positive impact on their education and socialization as they navigate the school years. You can follow Neighborhood Books Maine Facebook page here and stay up to date on all of their happenings and their website is where you can place your orders.

