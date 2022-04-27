A 62-year-old man from Maisonnette, N.B., has been charged with pointing a firearm at two people, including a police officer.

At about 1:15 p.m. Sunday, the Caraquet RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance at a home on Rue des Chalets in Maisonnette, according to Sgt. Jonathan Simard. Police were told that a man had pointed a gun at someone and had fled the scene in a vehicle.

After extensive patrols, the man was spotted driving in Paquetville. A marked police cruiser engaged its emergency lights and sirens and attempted to pull over the vehicle, Simard said.

The driver allegedly failed to stop and took off at a high rate of speed while passing other vehicles in a dangerous manner. Members of the Bathurst Police Force responded to provide support.

Police eventually located the suspect in his vehicle on the Goodwin Mill Road in Allardville. This time, the man reportedly pointed his gun at the officer who was able to retreat to a safe location without injury.

RCMP say the man then fled on foot into a wooded area, still carrying the firearm. Several specialized policing services were called in. As a precaution, residents of the area were asked to remain in their homes.

At approximately 4:50 p.m. Sunday, with the help of the RCMP Police Dog Services and the RCMP drone, the suspect was located near a wooded area along Highway 134. Police say Marcel Gauvin surrendered and was arrested without incident. Following the arrest, police seized an unsecured firearm as well as ammunition, Sgt. Simard said.

Gauvin appeared in Bathurst Provincial Court on Monday, April 25 and was charged with pointing a firearm. He is scheduled to return to court on Thursday for a bail hearing.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.