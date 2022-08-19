New Brunswick Man Charged with Assault with a Weapon in Shippagan

Man Charged with Assault with a Weapon

The RCMP have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man from Six Roads, New Brunswick for assault with a weapon. The incident happened in Shippagan, New Brunswick around 11 p.m. on August 16, 2022.

Two People Stabbed on J-D Gauthier Boulevard

Two victims suffered stab wounds outside of a restaurant on J-D Gauthier Boulevard, according to the Lamèque RCMP. Law enforcement and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the scene.

One Victim Transported to the Hospital

One of the victims was a 41-year-old man with what officials believed to be “serious but non-life threatening injuries.” He was taken to the local hospital and to receive medical treatment.

Second Victim Treated at the Scene

The other victim is also a 41-years-old man. He was given medical attention at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries.

Police Identify Suspect and Make Arrest

Police arrested the 21 year old Six Roads man later that same evening after identifying him through their crime investigation.

Court Appearance in Bathurst Provincial Court

Jason Wayne Mcmahon, made a court appearance by way of tele-remand in Bathurst Provincial Court on August 17, 2022. He isf “charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon,” said the RCMP.

Bail Hearing Court Date

Mcmahon is scheduled to be back in court on August 22, 2022 for a bail hearing. He has been remanded into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

News Updates

This New Brunswick news story will be updated with more information when it is made available and released to the media and the public.