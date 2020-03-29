New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

As of March 29, there are 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick with 66 total cases. Two people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 in NB have recovered from their illness.

Testing at the microbiology laboratory at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton has identified 15 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick to 66.

To date, two people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered from their illness.

Further analysis is being conducted to determine additional details of the new cases including whether community transmission has occurred.

With the addition of the new cases, the following details the number of cases in each health zone:

Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 17

Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 15

Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 23

Zone 4 ( Edmundston Region): 4

Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 7

“While I understand this is an unusual and challenging time for our province, my recommendations have not changed,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “We must continue to protect ourselves with frequent hand-washing and by remaining at home. Only go out for essential services like buying food, getting prescriptions, or attending medical appointments, and return home immediately after. It is important to continue to practice physical distancing. These practices will save lives.”

New Brunswick Workers Emergency Income Benefit

As announced on March 24, workers or self-employed people in New Brunswick who have lost their job due to the COVID-19 situation are eligible to receive a one-time income benefit of $900.

Applications will be available online starting at noon on Monday, March 30.

“We understand these are difficult times for all of us, and especially for our workers and their families,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “We are facing a situation unlike anything we have ever experienced. We believe this one-time benefit will help workers and self-employed people with their immediate needs and will keep us on a trajectory that will bring prosperity back to New Brunswick.”

The benefit is intended to help to bridge the time between when people lose their employment or close their business to when they receive their federal benefit.

To be eligible for the $900 benefit, a person must:

have lost his or her job.

have been laid off, or be self-employed and have lost all revenue, on or after March 15 due to the state of emergency in New Brunswick.

have earned a minimum of $5,000 (gross) in the last 12 months or in the last calendar year.

have lost his or her primary source of income.

have applied (or plan to apply) for support from the federal government (either Employment Insurance or the Canada Emergency Response Benefit).

have no other income.

be 18 years or older.

“Since this benefit will be administered through the Red Cross, I want to personally thank the organization for its quick response and support,” said Higgs. “This is exactly the type of partnership we need during difficult times. It shows how strong we are as a province.”

