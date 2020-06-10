New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, all in Zone 5 (Campbellton region).

The new cases are:

two individuals between 50 and 59; and

two individuals between 80 and 89.

All four cases are linked to the outbreak at Manoir de la Vallée, a long-term care facility in Atholville.

“The people of the Campbellton-Restigouche region need us to be there for them,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “I thank them for their patience and attentiveness, and also thank all our partner organizations from around New Brunswick that have provided needed support to the community in recent days.”

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 151 and 121 have recovered, including one related to the outbreak in Zone 5. There has been one death, and the number of active cases is 29. Five patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. As of today, 35,263 tests have been conducted.

“In these times, we must remain vigilant no matter where we live, but we must also remain empathetic and kind to our fellow New Brunswickers,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “We cannot forget the things that make our province and our people so special, our diversity, friendliness, and willingness to help others when they need it.”

All areas of New Brunswick except Zone 5 are currently in the Yellow level of the COVID-19 recovery plan, which is aimed at the gradual reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission. Zone 5 remains at the Orange level of the recovery plan.

The following rules apply to Zone 5:

A two-household bubble is permitted. Your household can join up with one other household, if both households mutually agree. You must not have close contact with anyone else. You cannot join up with more than one household or bubble.

Non-regulated health professionals and businesses such as acupuncturists and naturopaths cannot operate at this time.

Personal services businesses such as barbers, hair stylists, spas, estheticians, manicurists, pedicurists, and tattoo artists cannot operate at this time.

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.