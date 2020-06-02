New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reports one new case of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The new case is an individual between 80 and 89 in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) and linked to Manoir de la Vallée, a long-term care facility in Atholville.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 133, 120 have recovered and the number of active cases is 13, which are all in Zone 5. Five patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. As of today, 30,666 tests have been conducted.

“We are pleased to see how all our partners have come together to help us manage the situation,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “We have 14 days ahead of us to see how things unfold. In the meantime, I ask New Brunswickers to continue to demonstrate their compassion, kindness and patience throughout the province.”

If you or a member of your family are showing two of the following symptoms, contact Tele-Care 811 or your primary health-care provider for further direction:

fever above 38°C or signs of fever (such as chills);

a new cough or worsening chronic cough;

sore throat;

runny nose;

headache;

a new onset of fatigue;

a new onset of muscle pain;

diarrhea;

loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell; and

in children, purple markings on the fingers or toes. In this instance, testing will be done even if none of the other symptoms are present.

A self-assessment will help you determine if you should be tested for COVID-19.

Zone 5 remains at the Orange level of the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

The following rules apply to Zone 5:

A two-household bubble is permitted. Your household can join up with one other household, if both households mutually agree. You must not have close contact with anyone else. You cannot join up with more than one household or bubble.

Non-regulated health professionals and businesses such as acupuncturists and naturopaths cannot operate at this time.

Personal services businesses such as barbers, hair stylists, spas, estheticians, manicurists, pedicurists, and tattoo artists cannot operate at this time.

All other zones in New Brunswick remain at the current Yellow level. During this time, Public Health measures and guidelines must still be followed. Because of the outbreak, activities previously scheduled to be permitted on May 29 will be delayed by one week to June 5.

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.

Up-to-date information about COVID-19 is available online.