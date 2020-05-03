New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported the 15th consecutive day in New Brunswick with no new COVID-19 cases.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick remains at 118 but all affected individuals have recovered.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said that with the onset of better weather, it remains important to follow Public Health’s recommendations on bubbling.

“As we begin the third week of no new COVID-19 cases, I recognize families want to get outside and spend more time together,” said Russell. “But it is crucial that everyone adheres to the rule about two households bubbling only with each other. Also, when outside, it is important to continue to practise physical distancing.”

“I would also strongly urge New Brunswickers to get tested if they have any two of the symptoms, even if those symptoms are mild,” she said.

Testing protocols for COVID-19 have recently expanded. If you or a member of your family are showing two of the following symptoms, contact Tele-Care 811 for further direction:

fever above 38°C;

a new cough or worsening chronic cough;

sore throat;

runny nose;

headache;

a new onset of fatigue;

a new onset of muscle pain;

diarrhea;

loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell; and

in children, purple markings on the fingers or toes.

The latest updates and information on confirmed COVID-19 cases and laboratory testing in New Brunswick are available online.

Cautious optimism

Premier Blaine Higgs said New Brunswick has been a leader in the fight against COVID-19 on many levels. Residents listened to the advice of Public Health, stayed home, washed their hands frequently and respected physical distancing, all of which contributed to the positive results the province is now reporting, he said.

“We have been able to manage a very difficult situation with positive results so far, and the fact that we are now entering the third week with no new cases is cause for cautious optimism,” said Higgs. “But we must remain diligent in our efforts to keep New Brunswickers safe and healthy. Throughout our country and in neighbouring jurisdictions there are new COVID-19 cases, and sadly deaths, daily. We must stay on guard and take precautions until a vaccine is found.”

Higgs said that if New Brunswick continues on this path, residents will see fewer restrictions in the weeks ahead as the province moves into the next phase of economic recovery.

“We have come a long way, but we are still vulnerable,” said Higgs. “We expect to have more cases. Our province is still under a state of emergency, and we must continue to follow the advice of Public Health.”

Up-to-date information about COVID-19 is available online.