New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

The provincial government confirmed Monday that Phase 1 of the path to Green will come into effect once 75 per cent of New Brunswickers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Public Health reported that 70.3 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have now received their first dose.

“While we have not reached 75 per cent yet, we have made great strides towards reaching our goal and I am confident we will get there soon,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “This is not the time to get discouraged; this is the time to remind those people in our lives who might be on the fence about booking a vaccine appointment to take that step.”

“Today, I am appealing directly to our young people to book a vaccine appointment, if they have not already done so, and to encourage their friends to do the same,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “When you get vaccinated, opportunities will open that have not been available in more than a year. There is a path to a normal summer for all of us in New Brunswick, and it leads through a vaccination clinic.”

Second dose vaccination appointments

Beginning today, anyone who received their first dose of a vaccine prior to April 1 can book an appointment for their second dose through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic.

Beginning June 14, anyone who received their first dose in April will be eligible to book an appointment for their second dose. On June 21, eligibility for second dose appointments will be extended to everyone, as long as at least 28 days has passed since their first dose.

To receive their second vaccine dose, New Brunswickers are asked to bring a signed consent form, their Medicare card and a copy of the record of immunization provided after receiving their first dose. If possible, residents are asked to book an appointment at the same pharmacy or clinic at which they received their first dose.

Appointments for people who have not yet received their first dose will continue to be available to all New Brunswickers aged 12 and older at regional health authority clinics and through participating pharmacies.

People who received their first dose outside the province, and who have lived in New Brunswick for at least four weeks, may register for their second dose following the same schedule as those who received their first dose in New Brunswick.

Residents who have moved to or returned to the province and who have registered with the New Brunswick Travel Registration program will receive an email from Public Health inviting them to complete a questionnaire confirming whether or not they have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while outside the province.

If you received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine outside of New Brunswick and have not been contacted, please contact your local Public Health office.

One new case

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 Monday.

The case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) is an individual 30-39 and is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,266. Since yesterday, 23 people have recovered for a total of 2,110 recoveries. There have been 44 deaths, and the number of active cases is 111. Four patients in total are hospitalized. Three patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in an intensive care unit. One patient is hospitalized out of province in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 864 tests were conducted for a total of 343,929.

Second case at Nackawic Senior High School

A second positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Nackawic Senior High School and the school community has been notified. Public Health is directing all students and staff to restrict their movements for the next 48 hours as contact tracing is carried out. Students will continue to learn online this week as planned. If you or a family member have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified by Public Health. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.

Reminder of Yellow level

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.