New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The one case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) is an individual 40-49.

The one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is an individual 50-59.

Both cases are under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,015. Since yesterday, 15 people have recovered for a total of 1,837 recoveries. There have been 41 deaths, and the number of active cases is 136. Eleven patients are hospitalized in total. Seven patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including three in an intensive care unit. Four patients are hospitalized out of province. Yesterday, 1,257 tests were conducted for a total of 306,690.

Reminder of Yellow level

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.