New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The one case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) is an individual 40-49.

The one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is an individual 50-59.

Both cases are under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,015. Since yesterday, 15 people have recovered for a total of 1,837 recoveries. There have been 41 deaths, and the number of active cases is 136. Eleven patients are hospitalized in total. Seven patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including three in an intensive care unit. Four patients are hospitalized out of province. Yesterday, 1,257 tests were conducted for a total of 306,690.

Get our free mobile app

Reminder of Yellow level

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.

LOOK: The most popular biblical baby names

To determine the most popular biblical baby names, Stacker consulted the name origin site Behind the Name and the Social Security Administration's baby names database then ranked the top 50 names from Behind the Name's Biblical Names origins list of 564 names, based on how many babies had been given these names in 2019. Click through to find out which biblical names have stood the test of time.
Filed Under: COVID-19 Update, New Brunswick
Categories: Articles, Coronavirus 2020, Local News Today
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top