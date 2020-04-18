New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

FREDERICTON (GNB) – Public Health today identified one new case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick to 118.

Of the 118 cases, 66 are travel-related, 42 are close contacts of confirmed cases, nine are the result of community transmission and one is under investigation.

During the pandemic, 13 people have been hospitalized and eight have since been discharged. Three of the five patients remaining in hospital are in an intensive care unit.

To date, 87 people have recovered. As of today, 10,347 tests have been conducted.

The new case is an individual aged 30-39 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region).

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, thanked New Brunswickers for their understanding and patience during the past few weeks, but cautioned that the road ahead is still long.

“It is going to be a beautiful weekend and some people may be tempted to see family and friends,” Russell said. “I encourage you to send your love with a phone call or an email. This is a health-care crisis that does not discriminate based on where you live, what you do, your age or gender.”

Russell said people need to continue to practise physical distancing and to wash their hands thoroughly and frequently.

Anyone experiencing two or more of the following symptoms should contact 811 and follow the directions provided:

fever above 38°C;

a new cough or worsening chronic cough;

sore throat;

runny nose; and

headache.

Premier Blaine Higgs asked New Brunswickers to keep in mind the progress that has been made in fighting COVID-19.

“The low number of cases reported in our province is promising, but we all must continue the fight to beat this virus,” said Higgs. “If we all keep following the directive of Public Health, I am confident we will see fewer restrictions in the weeks ahead. Like all of you, that is something I am very much looking forward to.”

