New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Two confirmed cases of the COVID-19 South African variant have been identified in the province.

“Today’s news further reinforces the need for every New Brunswicker to follow public health guidelines,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “These new variants are more contagious, so it is important that we take the necessary precautions now to reduce the transmission of the virus and any of its variants in our communities.”

The Dr. Georges-L-Dumont University Hospital Centre’s microbiology laboratory in Moncton confirmed that two samples sent to Winnipeg’s National Microbiology Laboratory earlier this month are COVID-19 South African variant cases. The two cases were reported in Zone 2 (Saint John region). One is related to travel outside of Canada and the other case is a contact of that travel case.

10 new cases

Public Health reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

The four new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

an individual 20-29;

an individual 30-39; and

two people 40-49.

One of these four cases is linked to travel and the other three are under investigation.

The six cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under;

an individual 20-29;

an individual 30-39;

an individual 50-59; and

an individual 60-69.

Two of these six cases are contacts of a previously-confirmed cases and the other four are under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,732. Since yesterday, 13 people have recovered for a total of 1,553 recoveries. There have been 33 deaths, and the number of active cases is 145. Eighteen patients are hospitalized, including 13 in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 737 tests were conducted for a total of 268,096.

Testing

People with one or more COVID-19 symptoms are asked to request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment at the nearest screening centre.

Reminder of lockdown, Red and Yellow levels

A section of Zone 4 (Edmundston region), including Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region is in lockdown as per the province’s mandatory order. A detailed list of lockdown restrictions, including what can remain open and what must close, is available online.

The communities of Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls remain in the Red level.

All other zones and communities in the province, including the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4, remain in the Yellow level.

No travel is recommended in and out of lockdown or Red level areas except when necessary, such as for medical appointments and essential work. This recommendation includes no travel to hockey games or other sporting events in other zones. Travel between yellow zones is permitted.