New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health confirmed Friday that an individual between 60 and 69 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) has died as a result of COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the province to 32.

“Marcia and I were deeply saddened to learn that another person has lost their life as a result of COVID-19,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “On behalf of all New Brunswickers, I would like to share my sincere sympathies with this person’s loved ones.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of this individual during this difficult time,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “This tragic loss is a reminder that we must remain vigilant and continue to follow public health advice to protect ourselves and everyone around us from COVID-19.”

Eight new cases

Public Health reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

The one case in Zone 1 (Moncton region) is an individual 50-59. This case is under investigation.

The one case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) is an individual 40-49. This case is travel related.

The six cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under;

an individual 20-29;

an individual 30-39;

an individual 40-49;

an individual 60-69; and

an individual 80-89.

Of the six cases, three are under investigation and three are contacts of a previously confirmed case.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,694. Since yesterday, 13 people have recovered for a total of 1,521 recoveries. There have been 32 deaths, and the number of active cases is 140. Nineteen patients are hospitalized, including 13 in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 1,151 tests were conducted for a total of 265,235.

Confirmed case at Garderie des P’tits Amis

A positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Garderie des P’tits Amis in Edmundston and the families have been notified. The child-care facility will be closed today as contact tracing is carried out. If you or a family member have been in close contact with this case, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.

Exposure notification

Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping is able to identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provides instructions.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations in Edmundston:

Royal Bank, 48 Saint-François St., on April 1; and

Shoppers Drug Mart, 160 Hébert Blvd., on April 5 at 11 a.m.

Rules for post-secondary education students who are moving

The following rules will go into effect at midnight tonight for post-secondary students and anyone helping them to move their belongings in and out of the province:

People may enter New Brunswick for a period of no more than 24 hours to transport a student and/or remove belongings from a student’s residence. They are expected to observe all public health rules and minimize contact with others, except the student they are picking up.

Anyone travelling to pick up a student in New Brunswick must register their travel online. As well, anyone returning to New Brunswick after picking up a student, must register their travel online.

Staying longer than 24 hours is considered remaining in the province and the 14-day self-isolation period would then apply.

Before travelling to New Brunswick, people should check with their home province to see if further restrictions apply upon returning home.

New Brunswickers may enter Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia or Newfoundland and Labrador, as long as those provinces permit them to do so, for a period lasting no more than 24 hours to remove belongings from a student’s residence. They are expected to observe all public health rules and minimize contact with others while away but will not be required to self-isolate upon their return.

Students returning to New Brunswick from other Atlantic provinces will not need to self-isolate upon their return.

Anyone leaving New Brunswick to remove belongings from a student’s residence located outside the Atlantic provinces is ordered, upon their return, to self-isolate for 14 days and follow the directions of public health officials. As well, students entering from outside the Atlantic provinces are ordered to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return.

Reminder of Yellow and Red levels

Except for the area designated as Red level in Zone 4, all other zones and communities remain in the Yellow level, under the province’s mandatory order.

No travel is recommended in and out of Zone 4 except when necessary, such as for medical appointments and essential work. This recommendation includes no travel to hockey games or other sporting events in other zones.