New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

The nine cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

an individual 20-29;

two people 30-39;

an individual 40-49;

an individual 50-59;

an individual 60-69; and

three people 70-79.

All but one of the cases are contacts of a previously confirmed case. The other one is under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,632. Since yesterday, three people have recovered for a total of 1,454 recoveries. There have been 30 deaths, and the number of active cases is 147. Ten patients are hospitalized including five in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 1,346 tests were conducted for a total of 259,413.

“Admissions to hospitals and intensive care units in our province are continuing to increase,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “While they are manageable now, it will take everyone’s ongoing commitment and efforts to keep them from continuing to rise. Please keep everyone safe. Please keep following public health measures even if you have been vaccinated.”

Holiday guidance reminder

Public Health is reminding New Brunswickers how to plan for a safe and enjoyable Easter Weekend.

“No matter how you plan to celebrate Easter this weekend, please show kindness and respect to others by keeping your contacts low, wearing a mask and staying at home and away from others if you have symptoms of COVID-19,” said Russell.

Everyone should continue to follow public health guidelines, even those who have received one or both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Wear a mask, wash your hands and keep practising physical distancing.

For those in the Red level of Zone 4, stick to your one household bubble.

For those zones in the Yellow level, keep your close contacts to a minimum and celebrate within your Steady 15.

Anyone who is sick or has any COVID-19 symptoms should not participate in gatherings. Even if you have one mild symptom, go online to arrange to get tested or call 811.

Confirmed case at Cité Des Jeunes A.-M.-Sormany (Zone 4)

On Thursday, April 1, a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Cité Des Jeunes A.-M.-Sormany in Edmundston and the school community has been notified. As the school is located in Zone 4, which is in the Red level, testing of school staff will be carried out over the next three days. Students have been engaged in distance learning at the school since March 25 due to operational pressures and no additional impacts on learning are anticipated at this time.

If you or a family member have been in close contact with this case, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.

Reminder of Yellow and Red levels

Except for the area designated as Red level in Zone 4, all other zones and communities remain in the Yellow level , under the province’s mandatory order.

No travel is recommended in and out of Zone 4 except when necessary, such as for medical appointments. This recommendation includes no travel to hockey games or other sporting events in other zones.

Residents of the Saint-Jacques sector of the City of Edmundston are being asked to self-monitor for symptoms until April 9. If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment at the nearest screening centre.