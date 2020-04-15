New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

FREDERICTON (GNB) – Public Health today identified one new case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick to 117.

Of the 117 cases, 66 are travel-related, 42 are close contacts of previously confirmed cases, and nine are the result of community transmission. There are no cases under investigation.

During the pandemic, 12 people have been hospitalized and seven have since been discharged. Three of the five patients remaining in hospital are in an intensive care unit.

To date, 77 people have recovered.

The new case is an individual aged 40-49 in Zone 5 (Campbellton region).

“It is encouraging to see this slow growth in the number of confirmed cases,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “It is only natural to wonder if this indicates an end to the outbreak. But we must not get ahead of ourselves and we must continue to do all that we can to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Extra-Mural Program

The Extra-Mural Program provides a unique benefit to the province by offering at-home care to people who might otherwise require hospitalization.

Russell said the program is taking steps to reduce the risk of spreading the virus through its work by providing care remotely, when possible, and screening patients and employees.

“As with any other health-care setting, it is very important that you be truthful with Extra-Mural staff about any symptoms you may be experiencing,” said Russell. “They need to be ready if COVID-19 is potentially present in your home and to have the appropriate protective equipment when they visit.”

Long-term care workers

Premier Blaine Higgs said he will be exploring further an announcement by the federal government to supplement the salaries of essential workers, including those employed at long-term care facilities, who earn less than $2,500 per month.

“We have not received a lot of detail on how this program would work or how many – if any – New Brunswick workers will qualify,” said Higgs. “We believe that our front-line workers deserve all the support they can get, and I look forward to speaking with the other premiers, as well as the prime minister and the deputy prime minister, to learn more about this program.”

Avoid flood-watching

River Watch officials report that water levels have risen between Fredericton and Gagetown but, according to flooding forecasts, those levels should decrease in the coming days.

“We know people will be tempted to go get a closer look at the waterways, to see how high the levels are,” said Higgs. “Flood tourism is never a good idea, and this is especially true as we work to slow the spread of COVID-19. The best place to be and to stay is at home.”

Up-to-date information about COVID-19 is available online.