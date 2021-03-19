New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

The one case in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) is as follows:

an individual 60-69.

The one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is as follows:

an individual 40-49.

Both cases are under investigation and are self-isolating.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,486. Since yesterday, two persons have recovered for a total of 1,407 recoveries There have been 30 deaths, and the number of active cases is 48. One patient is hospitalized. Yesterday, 716 tests were conducted for a total 243,732.

Reminder of Yellow level

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.