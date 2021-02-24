New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The case in Zone 1 (Moncton region) is an individual 50-59. The case is under investigation and is self-isolating.

The case in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) is an individual 70-79. The case is a staff member at Manoir Belle Vue and is self-isolating.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,426. Since yesterday, 13 people have recovered for a total of 1,335 recoveries. There have been 26 deaths, and the number of active cases is 64. Two patients are hospitalized, and one is in intensive care. Yesterday, 797 tests were conducted for a total of 225,729.

Get our free mobile app

Reminder of Orange level

All zones remain in the Orange level under the province’s mandatory order.