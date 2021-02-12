New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

The one case in Zone 2 (Saint John region) is as follows:

an individual 50-59.

The three cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under;

an individual 40-49; and

an individual 80-89.

The one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is as follows:

an individual 20-29.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,382. Since yesterday, 10 people have recovered for a total of 1,203 recoveries. There have been 22 deaths, and the number of active cases is 156. Six patients are hospitalized, and two are in intensive care. Yesterday, 1,484 tests were conducted for a total of 215,879.

Reminder of Red and Orange levels

Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains at the Red level. All other zones remain in the Orange level under the province’s mandatory order.