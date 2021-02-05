New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

The one case in Zone 1 (Moncton region) is as follows:

an individual 80-89.

The one case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) is as follows:

an individual 50-59.

The five cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

an individual 20-29;

an individual 30-39; and

three people 70-79.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,325. Since yesterday, 35 people have recovered for a total of 1,078 recoveries. There have been 18 deaths, and the number of active cases is 228. Six patients are hospitalized, and three are in intensive care. Yesterday, 1,819 tests were conducted for a total of 207,738.

Reminder of Red and Orange levels and lockdown rules

Zone 1 (Moncton region) is at the Red level and Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains in lockdown.

All other zones remain in the Orange level under the province’s mandatory order.

