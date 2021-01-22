New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Zone 4 (Edmundston region) will go into a full lockdown effective at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, under the province’s mandatory order.

“I know this lockdown will be difficult for residents of Zone 4 and this is not a decision we take lightly,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard. “This is a necessary action, so we can get the situation under control. We can only assume there are even more cases of COVID-19 in our communities that have not been confirmed, which is why we must behave as if the virus is all around us.”

A detailed list of lockdown restrictions, including what can remain open and what must close, is available online. These restrictions will be in place for a minimum of 14 days.

Public Health reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

The eight cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows

an individual 20-29;

an individual 30-39;

two people 40-49;

two people 60-69; and

two people 70-79.

The one case in Zone 2 (Saint John region) is as follows:

an individual 40-49.

The one case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) is as follows:

an individual 50-59

The 19 cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under;

two people 20-29;

an individual 30-39;

an individual 40-49;

three people 50-59;

two people 60-69;

three people 70-79;

six people 80-89.

The one case in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) is as follows:

an individual 60-69

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,087 and 742 have recovered. There have been 13 deaths, and the number of active cases is 331. Five patients are hospitalized with three in intensive care. As of today, 181,797 tests have been conducted.

“Our objective is to reduce opportunities for transmission by having people limit their movements to the greatest extent possible,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “By locking down now, our intention is to stop the transmission of the virus so that we can effectively trace cases as they emerge and get their contacts into self-isolation as quickly as possible so they cannot transmit it to others. When we stop moving and interactions, we stop COVID-19.”

Schools in Zone 4

Schools in Zone 4 will engage in home learning, either virtually or through paper-based learning kits. A device-loaning program will be available for families of students in Grades K-8 who do not have access to technology at home. If required, delivery or drive-through pick-up processes will be available for families who need to access materials or supplies for their children. More information will be available through your school or school district.

IT support is available for students and staff experiencing any connectivity issues related to online learning by calling 1-833-453-1140.

Child care in Zone 4

Early learning and child-care facilities in Zone 4 are allowed to continue operating under additional health and safety measures for the children of parents who must report to work. Assistance through the Parent Subsidy and Daycare Assistance Program will continue to be offered without interruption.

A wage top-up program of $3 per hour is being offered to early childhood educators who continue to work through the lockdown. Additional funding will also be made available to operators of open facilities through the COVID-19 Grant to support the implementation of increased health and safety measures.

If your facility closes and you require temporary alternate child care, new search options on the Parent Portal will allow parents to search for child-care facilities by availability. If you are accessing temporary alternate child care and access the Parent Subsidy and Daycare Assistance Program, please notify your alternate child-care provider.

Travel restrictions

Travel into New Brunswick will further be restricted. These restrictions will also go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23. Anyone entering the province will have to self-isolate for 14 days. Exceptions will include those who travel back and forth daily for work, truck drivers, and those that must travel for medical care, child care and child custody. However, these travellers will still have to be tested weekly, and testing access will be improved to facilitate this requirement.

Those who live in the communities of Pointe-à-la-Croix and Listuguj First Nation, in Quebec, may still cross the border for medical appointments and to fulfil child custody arrangements. They may also cross once a week to purchase essential items but they will be subject to mandatory weekly testing.

Support for workers

Residents are reminded that support is available if your job has been impacted by COVID-19. If you are self-isolating, or unable to attend work because you are at home caring for your child or a loved one, you may be eligible for assistance. The federal government has created a short online questionnaire that allows you to describe your situation and then direct you to what support may be available. Employment counsellors are also available in 19 WorkingNB locations across the province to assist with finding work, career planning or upgrading your skills.

Reminder of Red and Orange level rules

Zones 1, 2, and 3 will remain at the Red level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Zones 5, 6 and 7 remain at the Orange level.

