New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

“We are at a turning point and the direction we head is dependent on people following the rules laid out by Public Health,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “We are seeing signs of improvement in three of the four zones currently in the Red level. I am hopeful all regions will see improvements in the coming days and weeks.”

The five cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows

an individual 30-39;

an individual 40-49;

an individual 50-59;

an individual 60-69; and

an individual 80-89.

The three cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

two people 20-29; and

an individual 40-49.

The three cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under;

an individual 40-49; and

an individual 60-69.

The 19 cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under;

two people 20-29;

two people 30-39;

two people 40-49;

five people 50-59;

three people 60-69;

an individual 70-79; and

three people 80-89.

The two cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under.

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

“This pandemic has taught us that our circumstances can change with frightening speed,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “We must be prepared to head this off before our situation becomes critical.”

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,057 and 719 have recovered. There have been 13 deaths, and the number of active cases is 324. Three patients are hospitalized with two in intensive care. As of today, 179,582 tests have been conducted.

Confirmed cases in schools

Regarding all cases identified at schools, if you or a family member have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.

Zone 1 (Moncton region) – A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Riverview High School in Riverview and the school community has been notified. As the school is located in Zone 1, which is in the Red level, the school will be closed for three days for contact tracing and testing of school staff.

Zone 4 (Edmundston region) – Students at École Élémentaire Sacré-Cœur, in Grand Falls, and École Régionale Saint-Basile, in Edmundston, will continue to learn from home this week due to operational pressures as testing continues to be carried out on school staff. They will return to school on Monday, Jan. 25.

Outbreak at adult residential facility in Zone 4

Public Health has declared an outbreak at Le Pavillon Le Royer, a special care home in Edmundston, in Zone 4.

Following a confirmed case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, Public Health started an investigation at the facility. Members of the Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team are on site providing support for residents and for the facility’s care and management team.

Exposure notification

Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping is able to identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provides instructions.

Public Health has identified potential public exposure to the virus at the following location in Zone 4:

Sparta Progression Gym on Jan. 13 and Jan. 15 between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. (113, 44 Avenue D, Edmundston).

Reminder of Red and Orange level rules

Zones 1, 2, 3 and 4 remain at the Red level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Zones 5, 6 and 7 remain at the Orange level.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app