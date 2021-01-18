New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

The seven cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows

three people 30-39;

three people 40-49; and

an individual 60-69.

The nine cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

three people 19 and under;

two people 20-29;

two people 30-39; and

two people 60-69.

The seven cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under;

two people 30-39;

two people 40-49; and

an individual 60-69.

The two cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

an individual 20-29; and

an individual 60-69.

The one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is as follows:

an individual 50-59.

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 973 and 656 have recovered. There have been 12 deaths, and the number of active cases is 304. One patient is hospitalized. As of today, 174,195 tests have been conducted.

“We have kept the avalanche of cases out of New Brunswick so far,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “We must act now to keep this virus from doing even more damage than we are already seeing, especially with transmission now in workplaces. We cannot keep COVID-19 out completely, so we must do absolutely everything we can to prevent it from spreading within our province.”

“Each individual has a responsibility to minimize the risk of the virus spreading,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “The next few days are critical to determine the direction in which our province is heading.”

Confirmed cases in schools and child care facilities

Regarding all cases identified at schools, if you or a family member have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.

Zone 4 (Edmundston region) – A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at École Élémentaire Sacré-Coeur in Grand Falls and the school community has been notified. As the school is located in Zone 4, which is in the red alert phase, the school will close to students for three days to allow for contact tracing and testing of school staff. A positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at the Halte scolaire Happy Feet daycare, which is located in the school, and families were notified.

Zone 2 (Saint John region) – A positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Quispamsis Middle School in Quispamsis and the school community has been notified. The majority of students returned to school today, with the exception of one class that will continue to learn remotely for the next two weeks.

Zone 4 remains at Red level

Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains at the Red level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Red level rules are available online.

All other zones in New Brunswick remain at the Orange level.

COVID-19 vaccine update

Updated information, including the number of doses of vaccine received, the number of doses administered, the number of doses held to serve as the second dose and the number of people fully vaccinated can be found on the COVID-19 dashboard available at:

Exposure notifications

Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping is able to identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provides instructions.

Public Health has identified potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations:

Moncton North After Hours Medical Clinic on Jan. 14 between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (1633 Mountain Rd., Moncton – Zone 1)

between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (1633 Mountain Rd., Moncton – Zone 1) Parts for Trucks on Jan. 11, 12 and 14 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. (21 Powers Rd., Grand Falls – Zone 4)

between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. (21 Powers Rd., Grand Falls – Zone 4) Jean Coutu Kim Levesque-Côté Pharmacy on Jan. 7 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. (276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls – Zone 4)

