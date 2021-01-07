New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

The five cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under;

three people 20-29; and

an individual 30-39.

The two cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

an individual 20-29; and;

an individual 50-59.

The seven cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under;

five people 30-39; and

an individual 50-59.

The five cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

two people 20-29;

two people 40-49; and

an individual 70-79.

The five cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) are as follows:

two people 30-39;

two people 40-49; and

an individual 50-59.

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 717 and 577 have recovered. There have been nine deaths, and the number of active cases is 130. One patient is hospitalized and is in an intensive care unit. As of today, 157,265 tests have been conducted.

“The current situation is the worst we have seen so far during this pandemic,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “We have managed to overcome all previous COVID-19 events through the co-operative efforts of staff, partner organizations and the general public. This experience guides us now. We must all do our part to meet the challenge facing us.”

“We are facing a serious situation in our province and must continue to act quickly and decisively to protect New Brunswickers,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard. “While it is easy to focus on the negative at a time like this, I encourage everyone to think about the steps you can take to protect yourself and others, and the steps others are taking to protect you. We will get through this by working together and supporting one another.”

Outbreak at two adult-residential facilities

Public Health has declared an outbreak at Fundy Manor II, a 28-bed special care home in Hillsborough, and at Parkland Riverview’s Canterbury Hall, a 60-bed special care home in Riverview.

Following a confirmed case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Jan. 6, at each facility, Public Health started an investigation at both facilities. Contact tracing has commenced and members of the Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team will conduct testing of the facility’s residents and staff today.

Case at Bessborough School

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Bessborough School in Moncton and the school community has been notified. Students stayed home today for an operational response day and staff will contact families directly should there be any other impact on learning. If you or a family member have been in close contact with this case, you will be notified by Public Health through contact tracing. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.

Entire province remains at Orange level

Residents are reminded that the entire province remains at the Orange level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Orange level rules are available online.