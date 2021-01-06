New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The six cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under;

three people 20-29;

an individual 60-69; and

an individual 80-89.

The 18 cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

an individual 30-39;

an individual 40-49;

three people 50- 59;

three people 60-69;

seven people 70-79;

two people 80-89; and

an individual 90 and over.

The three cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

three people 40-49.

The one case in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) is as follows:

an individual 60-69.

The three cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under;

an individual 40-49; and

an individual 50-59.

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 693 and 573 have recovered. There have been nine deaths, and the number of active cases is 110. One patient is hospitalized and is in an intensive care unit. As of today, 156,043 tests have been conducted.

“The COVID-19 virus continues to spread across New Brunswick,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Everyone must get serious about slowing the spread of the virus and everyone must act now to follow Public Health guidance and advice.”

Entire province remains Orange level

Residents are reminded that the entire province remains at the Orange level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Orange level rules are available online.

Outbreak at Parkland Saint John complex

Follow-up testing at the Parkland Saint John complex in Saint John has detected 15 new cases of COVID-19. The cases include 11 residents and four staff members at Tucker Hall. Another round of mass testing will take place later this week.

Members of the Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team are at the complex, providing support for residents and the facility’s clinical care team. This includes testing and working in collaboration with the facility’s infection prevention specialist to strengthen infection control measures.

“My thoughts are with the workers, residents and families of Parkland Saint John during this difficult and stressful time,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard. “I am confident that workers at the facility, along with the members of Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team, are doing everything in their power to protect the residents. I thank them for working so hard to contain the situation.”

Exposure notification

Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping is able to identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provides instructions.

On Jan. 5, Public Health identified a positive case in a traveler who may have been infectious on Jan. 1 while on the following flight:

Air Canada Flight 8910 – from Toronto to Moncton departed at 8:30 a.m.

Vaccination update

As of today, the province has received 11,175 doses of vaccine. Each person being vaccinated requires two doses.

It is anticipated that 7,500 doses will have been administered by Monday, Jan. 11. This includes people from the first clinic, in Miramichi, receiving their second dose. This means the province will have administered almost all of the available vaccine. The remaining vaccine is being held to ensure people who have received their first dose also receive their second dose and are fully protected.

Included in those vaccinated to date are 533 people, residents and staff, at nine long-term care facilities throughout the province. They are among the more than 1,200 residents and staff at long-term care facilities being vaccinated at two-day clinics taking place yesterday and today.

Vaccination clinics will be set-up around the province as the supply of vaccine increases in the coming weeks and months.