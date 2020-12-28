New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 Monday.

The case is an individual 50-59 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region). The case is a close contact of a known case and is self-isolating.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 593 and 551 have recovered. There have been eight deaths, and the number of active cases is 33. Three patients are hospitalized of which two are in intensive care. As of today, 150,827 tests have been conducted.

“Non-essential travel is very risky right now,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “We are seeing more travel-related cases and transmission to household members when self-isolation measures are not strictly adhered to so it is imperative that everyone who is self-isolating continue to follow Public Health’s self-isolation guidance and self-isolate for the full 14 days. Protect everyone in your household and learn how to properly self-isolate by visiting the coronavirus web page.”

Update on Moncton vaccination clinic

A total of 1,034 front-line health-care workers received their first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a clinic held at Moncton’s Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre on Dec. 23, 24 and 27.