New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

FREDERICTON (GNB) – Public Health has updated the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Testing at the microbiology laboratory at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont Hospital Centre in Moncton has identified three new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick to 108.

The new confirmed cases include the first recorded in Zone 6, the Acadie-Bathurst region.

Of the 108 cases, 60 are travel-related, 33 are close contacts of confirmed cases, six are the result of community transmission and nine remain under investigation.

Ten people were hospitalized and four have since been discharged. Four of the six patients remaining in hospital are in the intensive care unit.

To date, 50 people have recovered.

The new cases are:

An individual aged 60-69 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

An individual aged 80-89 in Zone 6 (Acadie-Bathurst region)

Religious gatherings restricted during state of emergency

Residents are reminded that as part of the state of emergency for COVID-19, restrictions are in place for all gatherings, including religious celebrations.

Clergy members can livestream a religious service, but individuals operating video equipment must maintain the physical distancing requirements of two metres.

“With Easter weekend approaching, it is important to remember that in-person religious services in New Brunswick are prohibited,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “With your co-operation, we will make Easter and all religious observations as safe as possible for everyone.”

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, has directed New Brunswickers not to hold family gatherings, attend in-person religious services or hold recreational events over the Easter weekend, to avoid further spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“The temptation to gather with friends and loved ones will be great this weekend,” said Russell. “You may think ‘it’s just my family’ or ‘it’s just my friends.’ But the COVID-19 virus may be an uninvited guest at your event, brought along by someone who has only mild symptoms, or no symptoms at all. Do not let that happen.”

Buying essentials

Residents are reminded that many retailers will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Higgs encouraged people to make any essential purchases in advance, or plan to wait until next week, and to continue to observe restrictions and physical distancing requirements.

“We are grateful for all the essential retail workers who continue to provide important services and necessities,” said Higgs. “For everyone’s safety, we ask that households choose one person to be the designated shopper, whenever possible.”

