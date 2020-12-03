New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported six new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

The cases are as follows:

one individual 30-39 in Zone 1 (Moncton region);

one individual 19 and under in Zone 2 (Saint John region);

one individual 30-39 in Zone 2 (Saint John region);

one individual 60-69 in Zone 2 (Saint John region); and

two people 60-69 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region).

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 520 and 402 have recovered. There have been seven deaths, and the number of active cases is 111 with none in the hospital. As of today, 129,970 tests have been conducted.

“We are continuing to see new cases of COVID-19 across New Brunswick,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “This is the reality that we will have to manage until a safe and effective vaccine is widely available.”

“If we all do our part, and if active cases continue to decrease, we hope to move much of the province back to the Yellow level soon,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “Please continue to follow the rules so we can move our regions back to the Yellow level.”

Outbreak in Zone 5 is over

Public Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) officially over today. It has been 28 days, which is two COVID-19 incubation periods, since the last confirmed case within Zone 5.

COVID-19 vaccine planning

“We know a vaccine will be available soon, and we are developing a plan to deliver it to New Brunswickers as efficiently as possible, while balancing the health, social and economic impact,” said Higgs.

Greg MacCallum, director of the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization, will lead the province’s plan with the Department of Health and a working group to ensure a safe, efficient deployment of the vaccine.

Holiday guidance

Public Health unveiled guidelines for individuals, retailers and event organizers for the holiday season today.

“We are not asking New Brunswickers to skip the holiday season this year, but we are asking for extraordinary precaution,” said Russell. “Start planning now for creative ways to mark this holiday season.”

Some of the guidelines include:

avoid all non-essential trips during the holidays especially outside of your region, or into areas where COVID-19 cases are present and rising;

anyone who is travelling from another province or country must self- isolate for 14 days when arriving in New Brunswick; and

children are not permitted to sit on Santa’s lap.

Technical updates to travel registration system

A necessary system upgrade affecting the Travel Registration system will occur tonight Thursday, Dec. 3, between 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Users will not be able to complete their registration during this period.