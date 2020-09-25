New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 Friday.

The new case is an individual between 30 and 39 in Zone 6 (Bathurst region), related to travel from outside the Atlantic bubble and who is self-isolating.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 200 and 191 have recovered. There have been two deaths, and the number of active cases is seven. As of Friday, 72,981 tests have been conducted.

The state of emergency mandatory order was revised today to limit day trips from Avignon Regional County Municipality to only residents of the Listuguj First Nation and Pointe-à-la-Croix near Campbellton.