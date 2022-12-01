National Park Service Proposes Entrance Fee Increase at Acadia National Park

The National Park Service is proposing entrance fee increases for Acadia National Park in 2023 and be required year-round. The fee increases would be used to support projects that benefit visitors and protect park resources.

The proposed entrance fee increase is as follows:

Private Vehicle (7-day) - From $30 to $35

Motorcycle (7-day) - From $25 to $30

Individual (7-day) - From $15 to $20

Annual - From $55 to $70

The NPS is seeking input from the public on the entrance fee increase. A 30-day public comment period will be open from November 30 through December 29, 2022. Comments must be submitted online through the NPS Planning, Environment, and Public Comment website

Examples of projects at Acadia that have been funded with entrance fee revenue over the past few years include:

• Funded 60-70% of the annual operation of the Island Explorer bus system to provide fare-free service to park visitors and community members on Mount Desert Island and the Schoodic Peninsula.

• Completed hiking trail projects, such as the installation of bog walk on Upper Hadlock Pond and Jordan Pond trails; rehabilitation of Great Head and Parkman Mountains trails, and replacement of trail bridges throughout the park's hiking trail system.

• Improved park facilities, including repairs to the historic carriage road gatehouses, removal of hazard trees along park roads and powerlines, repairs to campground restrooms, and replacement of damaged park road gates.

• Provided increased custodial services in response to increasing park visitation.

The entrance fee increase would not change commercial entrance fees for businesses operating in the park under a Commercial Use Authorization or the National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Passes that are valid for entry at Acadia National Park, including the Annual, Senior, Access, 4th Grade, Military Annual, and Military Lifetime passes.

The proposed entrance fee increase does not affect the $6 vehicle reservation fee for Cadillac Summit Road, which is required from May through October in addition to the entrance fee.

Visitors under 16 years of age are exempt from paying an entrance fee.

