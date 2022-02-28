My Adventure During Sunday’s Snow Squalls! A Lesson In Caution

A wild Sunday evening!

After being away from home for just over one week my Sunday was spent catching up and spending time with my family. With some rest and getting ready for a return to the work week and getting our girl back to school we decided we would go into town to pick up a few items and hit the drive-thru.

Thankful for the technology we have today

As we were making our final quick grab of items the phones started to buzz and hum with the warnings of the incoming snow squalls. The snow started to lightly fall as we went through our final stop before heading back home. In the span of 90 seconds the visibility in the city limits of Presque Isle had gone from somewhat clear to zero.

View from outside my vehicle during the peak of the squalls on Sunday evening. I was sitting safely in a driveway View from outside my vehicle during the peak of the squalls on Sunday evening. I was sitting safely in a driveway loading...

That happened fast!

Working our way home became extremely difficult in the blink of an eye as Mapleton Road became a scene out of Frozen. Driving by the Presque Isle airport to the animal hospital is where the conditions became worse. At the advice of my wife, I put the 4-way hazards on to provide extra warning to anyone we met on the road. I could no longer see beyond the hood of the vehicle with the rapidly falling snow and the increased winds.

Looking across the road during the snow squalls Looking across the road during the snow squalls loading...

Time to tap out

With roughly 2 miles to go before we reached our home, we decided to pull over and let the storm pass. We were not the only motorists who decided to take a break when we pulled into the location, we chose there was one other car parked in the lot waiting out the squalls. There was nowhere else to be at this time so we decided to eat our supper while we waited out the storm. During this time, I stepped out to clean off the vehicle 4 separate times. We witnessed several vehicles that appeared to be driving too fast for the conditions and I hope their night ended in them safely arriving at their destination.

We made it!

The peak of the squalls lasted 20-30 minutes and we continued our pilgrimage back to our home. This created a memory for our family at the end of a long week away from each other. It also provided our girl with a valuable lesson in that it's better to be safe than sorry in the Maine winter.