Black Keys + Moe to Headline Mountain Jam 2015

The 11th annual Mountain Jam Festival will take place June 4-7, 2015 at the Hunter Mountain ski resort in Hunter, NY. Today, it was announced that the Black Keys and Moe will be two of the weekend's four headliners, and that Gov't Mule will once again be appearing at the festival.

“Mountain Jam is known for presenting the most innovative and musically diverse acts in the business," festival founder Gary Chetkof said via press release. "And with the Black Keys joining us this year, we’re expecting to cement our standing as the premiere camping music festival in the Northeast.”

Gov't Mule, whose frontman, Warren Haynes, is one of the founders of the festival, are making their 11th appearance at Mountain Jam. They will play two sets, one of which is a late-night Pink Floyd audio and visual tribute they're calling 'Dark Side of the Mule.'

Moe will close out Mountain Jam's first night, Thursday, June 4, while the Black Keys will headline on Saturday, June 6. The festival expects to announce the other two headliners and approximately 40 other bands in the next month.

Early Bird tickets will go on sale at 10:00AM Eastern today (Dec. 12). This includes three- and four-day passes (with and without camping) and several VIP packages. For complete information, visit the Tickets section of Mountain Jam's website.

(Keep in mind, pre-sale tickets already sold-out for 2015, so don’t wait around to get these early bird passes — plus, they’re discounted up to 25% off day-of-show prices!)

Founded in 2005, Mountain Jam has become a premier festival by bringing together classic rock, indie and jam bands. Last year's Mountain Jam featured the Allman Brothers Band, Bob Weir & RatDog, Gov't Mule, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, the Avett Brothers and Jeff Tweedy of Wilco.

