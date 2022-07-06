Motley Crue, now a quarter of the way through their summer "Stadium Tour" with Def Leppard, performed at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Tuesday (July 5). In fan-captured footage from the gig, a teleprompter — or autocue — can be seen displaying lyrics onscreen in front of Motley Crue lead singer Vince Neil.

Several clips, taken by a concertgoer on YouTube named Justin Newton, were highlighted by Blabbermouth the following day. The attendee's position granted an unobscured view of the teleprompter in action, notably during a tender moment in the Crue ballad "Home Sweet Home." (Get Stadium Tour tickets here.)

See the videos down toward the bottom of this post.

Like Motley Crue, several other enduring rock and metal acts — including Ozzy Osbourne, Judas Priest and Guns N' Roses — have used teleprompters onstage, even if only as assurance.

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson once criticized the practice, singling out Priest's Rob Halford by saying, "People pay good money and you can't even remember all the sodding words. The daftest one I ever saw was 'Breaking the Law.'" Faith No More's Mike Patton said he peed on Axl Rose's teleprompter.

Motley Crue's Stadium Tour kicked off last month at Atlanta's Truist Park after being postponed twice in the last two years because of the pandemic. The trek also features Poison and Joan Jett. Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee revealed at the first gig on June 16 that he'd broken his ribs and would perform as much as he could, with a fill-in drummer subbing in for him. However, he performed his first full set on June 28 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Motley Crue, "Home Sweet Home" (Live in St. Louis - July 5, 2022)

Motley Crue, "Looks That Kill" (Live)

Motley Crue, "Wild Side" (Live)

