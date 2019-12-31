Motley Crue's Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts is still about six months away, but it's never too early to start preparing for a cross-country trek full of shows. Frontman Vince Neil said there are a lot of sacrifices to be made during that build up.

ExtraTV spoke with the rockers at their press conference for the upcoming tour, and asked what they do to get themselves in the proper headspace and physical shape for such a demanding couple of months. "We're gonna go into hibernation mode, we're gonna sleep for six months to prepare," bassist Nikki Sixx laughed.

"There's a lot of sacrifice," Neil added. "You gotta do everything that you have to do — because from running around clubs to running around theaters to running around arenas to running around stadiums, there's a whole big difference. You've gotta be ready for it."

Neil was the only member of Crue who's toured over the last year, playing legendary hits from the band at smaller-scale venues all throughout the country. According to the group's manager Allen Kovac, a nutritionist and personal trainer are working with some of the rockers before they hit the road in June.

Watch the full segment, also featuring Tommy Lee and Mick Mars below.