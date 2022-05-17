Motley Crue's Vince Neil stars in a new commercial by short-term loan provider Dollar Loan Center.

The minute-long ad embodies the spirit of live entertainment, crossing ice hockey with concert performance... or something like that. It opens with an aerial shot of the Dollar Loan Center arena and viewers are taken inside through the logo signage and past a confusing hallway decorated with small guitar amplifiers underneath a countertop.

Through the glass doors and into a dimly lit hockey arena, we're then treated to a clip of the singer driving a Zamboni (an ice resurfacing vehicle), which is dubbed the "loan approval machine" in the half-baked rock 'n' roll jingle that accompanies the commercial..

Behind the scenes is a hard-working crew of women outfitted in laboratory coats, pulling levers and twisting knobs to manipulate all the processing system of this impressive loan approval machine — credit line increases, down payments, unexpected bills, no documents, home improvements and more are all funneled through the machine.

Oh, and by the way, the entire floor crew is actually inside the vehicle, quickly working to push through Neil's requested loan approval which was triggered on a tablet fixed to the Zamboni. Sorry... the "loan approval machine."

Once the Crue frontman's request has been processed, the tablet lights up informing him that his loan has been approved, which is met with a celebratory exclamation and, later, pyrotechnic effects placed atop the ice rink.

Watch the commercial below and for more information on Dollar Loan Center, which has physical locations in Nevada and Utah as well as online access in Wisconsin and Idaho, head here.

And if you'd rather watch Vince Neil onstage with Motley Crue rather than driving a Zamboni, head to this location to see their upcoming tour dates with Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and more with the run set for a June 16 kickoff.

Vince Neil in Dollar Loan Center Commercial