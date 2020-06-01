Motley Crue and Def Leppard Postpone 2020 Summer ‘Stadium Tour’

This summer's tour starring Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"The official decision has been made to move all 2020 North American Stadium Tour dates into the summer of 2021," reads a statement posted on Twitter. "The new stadium dates are being rescheduled, your tickets will be honored for all postponed shows and refund policy information will be made available shortly. Stay tuned, be safe and we will see you next year!"

The 30-city tour was supposed to start on June 18 in Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Field and conclude at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sept. 5.

The trek was announced last December to much fanfare - and debate - after Motley Crue released a video in which they blew up the "Cessation of Touring Agreement" that they signed at the 2014 press conference where they announced their last tour.

While the language in the document was mostly a safeguard to prevent any lineup without the four members from using the band's name, they had nonetheless remained adamant that they would no longer go out on the road in the nearly four years since they said goodbye at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on New Year's Eve 2015.

Then came The Dirt, the Netflix biopic that premiered in March 2019.

As the press release accompanying the blow-up video said, the decision to perform again came after the movie saw "Motley Crue’s popularity rush to new highs, catapulting the band’s music back to the top of the worldwide charts with the younger 18-44 demographic now representing 64 percent of the band’s fan base. Moreover, in the six months following the release of The Dirt, Motley Crue have celebrated a meteoric rise of almost 350 percent increase in streams of their music across all streaming platforms. However, most of the new fans have never seen any of the legendary live shows that Crueheads have relished for close to four decades."