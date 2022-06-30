Bret Michaels Hospitalized, Poison Cancels Stadium Tour Stop

Poison had to pull out of their June 30 Stadium Tour stop in Nashville after singer Bret Michaels was hospitalized.

According to Blabbermouth, guitarist C.C. DeVille addressed the crowd at Nissan Stadium and informed them that Michaels was rushed to the hospital "because of an allergic reaction to medication."

Michaels thanked fans for their well wishes and apologized for his absence in a statement posted across social media on Thursday night. "To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!!" he wrote. "I was truly fired up to get onstage in the Music City and perform, but due to an unforeseen medical complication and following hospitalization, it was not possible. I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!! I'm working on being back [to] 100% very soon and hope you rocked hard with my friends Motley / Leppard / Joan and Classless Act!!!"

The frontman did not provide any details as to what kind of medical complication he suffered. Michaels has endured several notable health battles in the past, including a heart condition, brain hemorrhage and diabetes.

The Stadium Tour — which also features Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Def Leppard and Motley Crue — launched on June 16 in Atlanta. Though the highly anticipated trek has been celebrated by fans, it has been far from smooth sailing since the much-delayed tour finally started.

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee broke four ribs prior to the tour — the result of a nasty fall on a flight of stairs — and was initially limited as a result. On early stops, Lee only played a few songs before handing things over to fill-in drummer Tommy Clufetos. Lee played his first complete set of tour on June 29 in Charlotte, N.C. Meanwhile, a severe thunderstorm engulfed much of Def Leppard’s performance on opening night. "We have just finished the wettest gig we have done since Mannheim in 1986,” singer Joe Elliott declared after the set.

The Stadium Tour's next scheduled stop is July 2 in Jacksonville, Fla. The trek will wrap its way across America over the next few months, concluding Sept. 9 in Las Vegas.