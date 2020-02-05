While the boys in Motley Crue are preparing for their 2020 Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett and Tuk Smith, Tommy Lee has been up to some side projects of his own. The Crue drummer will appear in a new episode of ABC's The Goldbergs.

The episode, titled "Preventa Mode," will air Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 8pm ET on ABC. A description for the episode, via Broadway World, reads, "When Erica and Barry receive the same grade in class, Erica knows something's up and finds out something very interesting about her brother. Meanwhile, Beverly gets involved to help Adam win his crush as a date for the upcoming Cupid Couples' Skate at William Penn Academy."

Lee shared a clip of his role from the television show on his social media profiles. "Professor Lee on @thegoldbergsabc next Wednesday! " he wrote in the Instagram caption. Check out the video below.

The drummer's other film endeavors in recent years include working on the band's Netflix biopic The Dirt, along with the rest of his bandmates. The movie attracted such a high interest in Crue that they destroyed their 2014 "cessation of touring" agreement, and will be hitting the road starting in June. See the dates here.