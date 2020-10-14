Why Motley Crue Keep Away From Tommy Lee Backstage

Tommy Lee explained why his Motley Crue bandmates kept away from him backstage, noting that singer Vince Neil and guitarist Mick Mars didn’t like his taste in music.

He also said he played his upcoming solo album, Andro, for bassist Nikki Sixx, but he doubts the other two members would be interested in hearing it.

“I played it for Nikki, and he fucking loved it,” Lee told Classic Rock in a new interview. “He was like, ‘Great job, dude.’ The other two, Vince and Mick, it probably wouldn’t be their cup of tea. When we’re backstage, they always put me as far away as possible, because I have a fucking club PA in my dressing room and I’m always playing fucking crazy music. They’re like, ‘Put him way, way down the hall. We don’t want to hear it.’”

Asked if he was bothered that some Crue fans wouldn’t want to hear Andro either, he replied: “I kind of feel sorry for people who are just rock fans, because they’re gonna miss some really fucking cool songs that aren’t necessarily straight rock. They’re just fucking cool songs.”

Lee went further, agreeing that rock ’n’ roll has become “too safe.” “It’s kind of sad," he said. "I haven’t heard a rock record that’s blown my mind in a long while. I can’t think of anything I’ve heard lately that has made me go, ‘Holy fuck!’ And I’m constantly looking. When you watch a lot of hip-hop videos or EDM videos, it’s all about people having a good time and just fucking living life, just fucking rock-starrin’ it. … The rock ’n’ roll lifestyle is emulated by so many other genres.”

Andro – whose title reflects Lee’s assertion that some of the songs have a masculine feel, while others have a feminine vibe – comes out on Friday.