Motley Crue-Def Leppard Stadium Tour Has Eclipsed $130 Million in Ticket Sales

If you're Motley Crue, this has to feel good. The band's summer tour is a bonafide money maker, with Billboard reporting that it's already eclipsed $130 million in ticket sales.

The group announced their reunion last fall, tearing up the cessation of touring agreement that was meant to end their touring days back in 2015. However, the success of last year's biopic The Dirt had the Motley members thinking they perhaps hung it up too soon.

Joining them on the run are a group of acts with staying power that have lasted just as long as Motley Crue, with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett completing a bill of '80s all-stars on "The Stadium Tour."

The tour, which launches in July, has reportedly sold over one million tickets, with an estimated $130 million generated in gross sales. Add in an additional five million from VIP packages and it's a pretty nice payday for the Crue and their contemporaries.

Dates for the run can be viewed below, and you can head here for ticketing and VIP package info.

Motley Crue, Def Leppard + Poison 2020 Tour Dates

Jun. 18 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ TIAA Bank Field

Jun. 21 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

Jun. 23 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Kauffman Stadium

Jun. 25 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium

Jun. 27 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Jun. 29 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

Jul. 02 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Great American Ballpark

Jul. 03 - Cleveland, Ohio @ FirstEnergy Stadium

Jul. 07 - Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium

Jul. 09 - Orlando, Fla. @ Camping World Stadium

Jul. 11 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium

Jul. 14 - Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field

Jul. 15 - Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park

Jul. 19 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park

Jul. 23 - San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park

Jul. 25 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Aug. 09 - Atlanta, Ga. @ SunTrust Park

Aug. 11 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 13 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ New Era Field

Aug. 15 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park

Aug. 16 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park

Aug. 18 - Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Miller Park

Aug. 20 - Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park

Aug. 22 - Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

Aug. 23 - Flushing, N.Y. @ Citi Field

Aug. 25 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Aug. 26 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Aug. 28 - Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 30 - Denver, Colo. @ Coors Field

Sep. 02 - Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park

Sep. 05 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium