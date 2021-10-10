Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx – ‘I Think We Made Right Decision’ Postponing Stadium Tour to 2022

While some touring has come back in 2021 after the 2020 pandemic, Motley Crue decided to once again push their massive stadium tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett until 2022. In a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment (as seen below), bassist Nikki Sixx says that given all the factors involved, he feels it was the right decision.

"We thought we were gonna tour this year," explained Sixx. "Then the delta variant came. And some of my friends went out and did it, and some have had no problems, some have had big problems."

He adds, "On a business level, you can't get COVID insurance. So if you've got a big show — Motley, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett — that's generating a lot of… If that show goes down because somebody whatever, you just lose money, and you can only lose so many shows and then you're basically on tour for free. So we chose to stay back, waiting to see how AEGs and Live Nations and how other bands were gonna handle it. And I think we made the right decision."

Sixx also opened up about their approach to putting on the massive touring bill and when they'll start preparing again. "We restart designing the show in April. It's basically designed, but there's some new technology that happened in the last few years we might wanna involve. And then we've already got our set — it's done — so it's not like we have to have that meeting where it's, like, 'I wanna play this song' or 'I wanna play this song.' Everybody agreed on these songs, and it's a really cool set, and there's some medleys in it."

He added, "We start band rehearsals in May. I don't know what that looks like. We like to rehearse for three or four weeks. Even if we have four weeks and we're pretty tight at three weeks, sometimes you lose a day here and there — a guy gets sick or someone's car breaks down — so we always [give ourselves] four weeks. And then we go to Atlanta where the tour opens and we do pre-production with everybody on the bill and we set the show up and tear the show down so it all fits. And then June 19, I think, the tour starts. And I can't wait."

