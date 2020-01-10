Motley Crue and Def Leppard's 2020 Stadium Tour with Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts already has quite the stacked lineup, but the more the merrier right? Tuk Smith and his new band the Restless Hearts have been added as the opener for the tour run.

The group is new to the scene, but Smith isn't, as he was the frontman of the Atlanta rock group Biters from its formation in 2009 until its disbandment in 2018. The singer's new project with the Restless Hearts was just revealed today (Jan. 10), along with the debut single "What Kinda Love." Listen to the song below.

The band is currently housed on Better Noise Music, formerly Eleven Seven, the same label as Motley Crue. Their debut album, Lookin’ for Love, Ready for War —which will be out later this year — was produced by Rob Cavallo, who's worked with acts such as Green Day and My Chemical Romance.

"People that really like honest-to-god rock and roll — this is the kind of stuff they'll love," Cavallo said in a statement. "If you are a Tom Petty fan or a Bruce Springsteen fan, if you like really great old-fashioned American rock and roll, then I believe you'll like Tuk's music, because it's cut from that same cloth. It's original and it is its own thing, I think he's the real deal."

The Stadium Tour kicks off June 21 in San Antonio, Texas, and runs into the first week of September. Due to high demand, a second Boston show has been added on Wednesday, Aug. 26. See the full itinerary here.

Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts

Better Noise Music

Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts, "What Kinda Love" Music Video