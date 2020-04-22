Motley Crue on Summer Tour Status: ‘Bands Don’t Decide This’

As concerts continue to be canceled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, one massive tour remains in limbo: The Stadium Tour, featuring Motley Crue.

The trek - which includes co-headliner Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett - remains scheduled to begin on June 18 in Jacksonville, Fla. Fans anxious to secure refunds for the tickets they’ve already purchased have been contacting the band on social media asking for clarity.

Motley Crue recently shared a photo from their Netflix biopic The Dirt along with the caption, "We wanna knock people on the asses, we gotta give them a show." In response, one fan commented, "Cancel the tour already so your fans can get their money back. No tours are happening this year. Do the right thing. Bon Jovi did."

The quote alludes to a recent decision by Bon Jovi to cancel all touring plans for 2020. The choice to cancel rather than postpone was made in part to allow fans the ability to quickly secure their refunds, a process that has become troublesome in the current economic climate.

Motley Crue responded to the fan’s comment by saying, "Bands don't decide this. We await info as well." When another follower questioned how the Crue could possibly still perform, the group simply stated that "no one has said anything as yet" regarding cancellations.

The band’s social media comments come amid an already perplexing situation. Group gatherings, including concerts, have been banned across the U.S. for more than a month. More than 90 percent of the country's population remains under stay-at-home orders, while some governors have even suggested that concerts won’t return until 2021.

Despite these measures, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee recently insisted that the Stadium Tour was still going ahead as planned.

"Everything's still a go," the rocker declared to Billboard in early April. "We're all in constant communication. [Bassist] Nikki [Sixx] and I have been in several production meetings. You're talking multiple stadiums, so it's like two kids in a candy store putting together something people are going to walk [away from] saying, 'Are you fucking kidding me?!' That's our mission right now, and it's definitely headed in that direction."

Lee also suggested that social distancing will have fans even more enthused to attend one of Motley Crue’s shows. "By the time all this fucking apocalyptic bullshit is over, I think everyone's going to be in a really good mood to go out and have the fucking best time ever," he said. "I really do. I hope everyone stays inside, and we can get a fucking grip on this and get back to people having their normal lives."