Mother Found Guilty of Murder of Her Son In Stockton Springs, Maine
Guilty Verdict in the Jessica Trefethen Case
Jessica Trefethen from Stockton Springs, Maine has been found guilty of murder in the death of her 3 1/2-year-old son, Maddox. She was charged with depraved indifference nurder. Maddox died on June 20, 2021 in Belfast at the Waldo County General Hospital.
Jury Reaches Unanimous Decision in About One Hour
The unanimous decision from the jury at the Waldo County Judicial Center was released Tuesday afternoon. The 10 men and six women on the jury deliberated for about an hour before reaching the verdict. The trial started on October 5, 2022.
Autopsy Showed Injuries
The autopsy showed Maddox had a fractured spine at the time of his death. He also had internal bleeding, multiple bruises, deep tissue bruising and additional injuries.
Prosecution and Defense Presented Their Cases
Trefethen was arrested three days after Maddox’s death. In the trial, the prosecution argued that Maddox's death was caused by injuries inflicted by Trefethen. The defense maintained that Maddox could have been hurt falling from a trampoline or from another adult or older siblings, according to WGME News.
Sentencing at Upcoming Court Date
She will be sentenced at an upcoming court appearance. That date has not been set.
News Updates and Additional Information
