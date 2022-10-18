Guilty Verdict in the Jessica Trefethen Case

Jessica Trefethen from Stockton Springs, Maine has been found guilty of murder in the death of her 3 1/2-year-old son, Maddox. She was charged with depraved indifference nurder. Maddox died on June 20, 2021 in Belfast at the Waldo County General Hospital.

Jury Reaches Unanimous Decision in About One Hour

The unanimous decision from the jury at the Waldo County Judicial Center was released Tuesday afternoon. The 10 men and six women on the jury deliberated for about an hour before reaching the verdict. The trial started on October 5, 2022.

Autopsy Showed Injuries

The autopsy showed Maddox had a fractured spine at the time of his death. He also had internal bleeding, multiple bruises, deep tissue bruising and additional injuries.

Prosecution and Defense Presented Their Cases

Trefethen was arrested three days after Maddox’s death. In the trial, the prosecution argued that Maddox's death was caused by injuries inflicted by Trefethen. The defense maintained that Maddox could have been hurt falling from a trampoline or from another adult or older siblings, according to WGME News.

Sentencing at Upcoming Court Date

She will be sentenced at an upcoming court appearance. That date has not been set.

News Updates and Additional Information

Updates to the verdict in the trial will be posted to social media and the homepage when they are made available and released to the media. Look for coverage related to the sentencing when that information is announced.

