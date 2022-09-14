A mother and son have been arrested on drug trafficking charges in Washington County, Maine along with two men from New York, after police and drug agents seized fentanyl and cocaine during a drug bust early Wednesday morning.

Maine Drug Enforcement agents, assisted by the Maine State Police Tactical Team, executed a search warrant on a residence on Jacksonville Road in East Machias at around 6:30 a.m., according to MDEA Commander Peter Arno. The search warrant was prompted by a joint investigation with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office which included undercover buys from the home and targeted drug traffickers in that county, Arno said.

Crack cocaine and fentanyl was confiscated in early morning raid in East Machias

Officers reportedly seized 2.9 grams of suspected fentanyl, 78 grams (2.75 ounces) of suspected crack cocaine, along with $2,455 in suspected drug proceeds. Officials said the combined street value of the drugs was over $15,000.

Mother and son arrested for trafficking fentanyl

Agents arrested 61-year-old Tammy Davis of East Machias following the drug seizure. She is charged with Class A Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (Fentanyl). This charge was deemed “aggravated” due to a previous drug felony conviction, Arno said.

Davis’ son, 39-year-old Nicholas Ames of East Machias, was charged with Class B Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (Fentanyl).

Two men from the Bronx arrested in Maine drug case

Thirty-three-year-old Jermaine Henry and 27-year-old Rashan Howard, both of the Bronx, New York, were charged with trafficking Fentanyl and Cocaine Base.

All four suspects are being held at the Washington County Jail for booking. The bail for Jermaine Henry and Rashawn Howard was set at $50,000 cash while the bail amounts for both Tammy Davis and Nicholas Ames are to be set by the court.

Assisting MDEA in this investigation was the Maine State Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Department, and Homeland Security Investigation. This investigation is continuing, and more arrests are likely, Arno said.

If you have information about this investigation or the illegal sale of drugs in your community, you are urged to contact the Maine Drug Enforcement office closest to you or by texting MDEA to TIP411 (847411) or by calling the MDEA tip-line at 1-800-452-6457.

