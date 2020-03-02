Why ‘Gray Matter’ Is the Most Important ‘Breaking Bad’ Episode

Breaking Bad took fans on a wild five-season journey through the New Mexico underworld with science-teacher-turned-drug-kingpin Walter White. But when did Walt truly become Heisenberg? What was the exact moment the change happened?

In our latest video essay, the ScreenCrush team pinpoints the most important episode in the history of the show: “Gray Matter,” from Breaking Bad’s first season. Written by Patty Lin and directed by Tricia Brock, the episode focuses on a hugely crucial moment in Walter’s life, when he decides to accept treatment for his cancer — and to plunge deeper into his potential life of crime. Watch exactly what happens, and why it’s so important, below:

