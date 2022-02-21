‘Morty The Misfit’ Is Maine’s Newest TikTok Star

This is one adorable fur baby!

There are so many forms of social media these days, it can make your head spin, but TikTok seems to have the most buzz and heat. Several hit songs over the last few years have gained traction on the charts due to the app, and it is making stars out of people and pets, even here in Maine.

Meet ‘Morty The Misfit’. He is a cute chihuahua, who is a rescue dog, and also happens to have special needs. He is missing an eye and has a bit of a wobble in his gait, but that doesn't slow him down one bit. Morty lives comfortably in southern Maine with the Ruffino family. The dog suffers from hydrocephalus, which is a buildup of fluid in the brain.

I was lucky enough to spend a fair amount of time with a chihuahua, and they are so tiny and sweet, it makes it impossible to not love them.

He is kind of a big deal! With an impressive 944.8K followers, videos of Morty wearing various outfits (including recent ones that gave a shout-out to the Super Bowl, and Valentine’s Day. Combined, his videos have racked up 13.8 million likes.

This pup is so popular, that he even has his own merch including hoodies and t-shirts. Best of all, 100% of the proceeds go to his care and various pet charities.

He also counts some celebs as fans, including the iconic Cyndi Lauper, who posted a video of Morty, that featured one of her songs.

Check out the adventures of Morty The Misfit on his TikTok and Instagram pages: