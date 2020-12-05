The annual Monsters of Rock Cruise is going to look a bit different in 2021 as the fest celebrates its 10th anniversary — on land. Promoter On the Blue has just unveiled Operation Monster Beach, the land variant of the iconic cruise, which will take place in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Alice Cooper will serve as the headliner with over 20 additional acts set to play between May 26 and 31.

Operation Monster Beach will be held at two private, all-inclusive resorts — Breathless Punta Cana Resort & Spa and Now Onyx Punta Cana — and will feature interactive events for attendees in addition to performances from notable rock groups, all listed below, with more announcements coming soon.

Headbanging beachgoers can engage with artists in events such as Artist/Cruiser Q&A sessions, Gong Show Karaoke, 'So You Think You Can Shred' challenge, Cooking With Rock Stars, Name That Monster Song, Painting With Rock Stars, Rock Stars vs. Average Joe Basketball and Beach Volleyball.

Tickets are on sale now with double occupancy suites starting at $1,999 per person, alongside a mandatory $125 service fee per person. Additional packages, including an extended stay (May 24-25 pre-party) and individual post-even options as well.

Head here for tickets and more information.

Operation Monster Beach — Artist Lineup

Alice Cooper

Lit

Winger

LA Guns

KIX

Great White

Pat Travers

H.E.A.T

Vixen

Eclipse

Killer Dwarfs

Black N’ Blue

Mike Tramp

Bullet Boys

Beasto Blanco

Pink Cream 69

Faster Pussycat

Electric Boys

Joel Hoekstra

XYZ

Little Caesar

Signal 13

John Corabi

