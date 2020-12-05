Monsters of Rock Cruise Moving to Land in 2021, Alice Cooper Headlining
The annual Monsters of Rock Cruise is going to look a bit different in 2021 as the fest celebrates its 10th anniversary — on land. Promoter On the Blue has just unveiled Operation Monster Beach, the land variant of the iconic cruise, which will take place in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Alice Cooper will serve as the headliner with over 20 additional acts set to play between May 26 and 31.
Operation Monster Beach will be held at two private, all-inclusive resorts — Breathless Punta Cana Resort & Spa and Now Onyx Punta Cana — and will feature interactive events for attendees in addition to performances from notable rock groups, all listed below, with more announcements coming soon.
Headbanging beachgoers can engage with artists in events such as Artist/Cruiser Q&A sessions, Gong Show Karaoke, 'So You Think You Can Shred' challenge, Cooking With Rock Stars, Name That Monster Song, Painting With Rock Stars, Rock Stars vs. Average Joe Basketball and Beach Volleyball.
Tickets are on sale now with double occupancy suites starting at $1,999 per person, alongside a mandatory $125 service fee per person. Additional packages, including an extended stay (May 24-25 pre-party) and individual post-even options as well.
Head here for tickets and more information.
Operation Monster Beach — Artist Lineup
Alice Cooper
Lit
Winger
LA Guns
KIX
Great White
Pat Travers
H.E.A.T
Vixen
Eclipse
Killer Dwarfs
Black N’ Blue
Mike Tramp
Bullet Boys
Beasto Blanco
Pink Cream 69
Faster Pussycat
Electric Boys
Joel Hoekstra
XYZ
Little Caesar
Signal 13
John Corabi
