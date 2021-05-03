Monkees Announce Fall 2021 Farewell Tour

The Monkees have announced a farewell tour for this fall, with surviving members Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith promising “a magical night of music: all the hits, deep cuts and fan favorites."

The two-month tour will kick off on Sept. 11 in Seattle and snake across the United States before wrapping in Kansas City, Mo., on Nov. 10. Some of these shows are rescheduled from the band's planned 2020 tour, which got postponed numerous times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Tickets for the new shows go on sale to the general public on May 7, with presales starting on May 5.

With their farewell tour, Dolenz and Nesmith will be closing the book on a career that, at its late-'60s peak, rivaled those of the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Originally formed as a made-for-TV band, the Monkees instantly exploded in popularity, netting four consecutive No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 between 1966 and 1967. They also scored a slew of Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including the chart-toppers "Last Train to Clarksville," "I'm a Believer" and "Daydream Believer."

The Monkees initially broke up in 1971 but have embarked on numerous reunion tours and released new albums over the years. Heartthrob singer Davy Jones died of a heart attack in 2012, and bassist and keyboardist Peter Tork died in 2019 after a 10-year battle with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a cancer of the salivary glands.

The Monkees' most recent studio album is 2018's Christmas Party, a mixture of holiday classics and new seasonal songs. Last year, the group released the live album The Monkees Live: The Mike and Micky Show. Dolenz will reinterpret several of his bandmate's compositions on his upcoming solo album, Dolenz Sings Nesmith. You can see the Monkees' farewell tour dates below.

The Monkees 2021 Farewell Tour

9/11 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater

9/14 - Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre

9/15 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

9/17 - Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

9/18 - El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

10/2 - Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre

10/6 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

10/7 - Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

10/8 - Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

10/10 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

10/15 - Biloxi, MS @ IP Casino Resort and Spa

10/22 - Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center

10/24 - NYC @ Town Hall

10/28 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

10/29 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

10/30 - Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

11/2 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

11/6 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

11/9 - Caint Charlse, MO @ Family Arena

11/10 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

