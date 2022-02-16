Moncton Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Downtown Shooting

A 33-year-old Moncton man has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and several other charges following a shooting in Moncton late last month.

The Codiac Regional RCMP and emergency personnel responded to a report of a shooting incident on Lutz Street on the morning of January 29. When officers arrived, they found a 44-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Mathieu Roy.

Police administered lifesaving first aid to the man and he was transported by ambulance to a Moncton hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.



Two-week investigation leads to arrest of suspect in Moncton shooting

Over the course of the investigation, RCMP identified 33-year-old Michael Jean-Paul Aube of Moncton as a suspect in the shooting. He was arrested without incident during the morning hours of Friday, Feb. 11, at a residence on Park Street in Moncton, Sgt. Roy said.

Aube appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Saturday, Feb. 12 by way of tele-remand. He was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of ammunition for a dangerous purpose, possession of ammunition contrary to an order, storing ammunition in a careless manner, and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Police say Aube was released on strict conditions and is scheduled to return to court in Moncton on Tuesday, March 1.

The RCMP investigation into this case is ongoing. There's no word on the condition of the victim at this time.

