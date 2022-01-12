Moncton Man Dies Following Single-Vehicle Crash

Police say a 22-year-old man from Moncton has died following a single-vehicle crash north of the city late Tuesday night.

The Codiac Regional RCMP and emergency crews responded to the crash on Elmwood Drive at about 11 p.m., according to Staff Sgt. Dave MacDonnell.

Police say it appears the driver lost control of the vehicle and went into the ditch. The crash was reorted to have occured not far from Moncton High school. The young man, who was the only one in the car, was transported by ambulance to a Moncton hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Police did not release the identity of the victim. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

